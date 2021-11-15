DA in KZN wants Cogta to intervene in uMngeni

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal wants the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to intervene in the stalemate at uMngeni.

The party is gearing to take the matter to the Pietermaritzburg High Court after acting municipal manager Sandile Buthelezi allegedly refused to call a meeting.

At the meeting, the councillors are expected to elect a speaker, mayor, and a deputy mayor for uMngeni. Other matters around the composition of the executive committee (Exco) and committees is also expected to be discussed.

The meeting failed to sit on Friday after suspended municipal manager Thembeka Cibane wanted to preside over it.

The DA and the EFF walked out of the meeting when Cibane refused to leave. The meeting collapsed as it did not quorate.

Cibane was suspended in August after the Special Investigating Unit recommended that all officials implicated in the irregular spending of a municipal infrastructure grant on Covid-19 relief be disciplined.

At the weekend the DA’s lawyers wrote to Buthelezi instructing him to call the meeting or be held personally liable for the costs should the matter end up in court.

uMngeni councillor and DA mayor-elect Chris Pappas said the party was gearing itself to take the matter to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Pappas said the plan was to interdict Cogta and also request the court to appoint an official to preside over the meeting.

“We are busy preparing our court papers so that if the meeting has not taken place by the 20th [of November] and Cogta has not intervened we will then go to court and interdict Cogta as well as request the court to appoint a presiding officer for the meeting,” said Pappas.

He explained the council had until November 22 to constitute a council meeting and the last day to send out a notice for the meeting was November 20.

Pappas said they were hoping to get a response from Cogta by Tuesday morning.

“We are not naïve, we know that this is a political environment and that Cogta is known to interfere across KZN,” said Pappas.

He added they would be using the Tshwane judgment as a benchmark.

He was referring to the decision by the Constitutional Court to uphold the high court’s April 2020 decision to set aside the Gauteng provincial government’s decision to place the Tshwane Municipality council under administration.

Pappas said Cogta had so far not responded to them.

Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said the department would offer any support should it be called upon.

“The position of the department is that if called upon by any municipality to guide any matter pertaining to council, the department will duly honour that request and provide support,” said Mzila.

Asked if they would offer support by sending a presiding officer Mzila said: “I would not go as far as that but I can say that we will deal with matters on a case by case basis”.

uMngeni spokesperson Thando Mgaga said he would respond to The Witness’ query by lunchtime.

Acting municipal manager Sandile Buthelezi has so far not responded to calls.

This is a developing story.