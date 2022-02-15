KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala ‘lied’ about cost of Zulu queens' new cars - DA

The DA says that KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala misled the public about the cost of the Royal queens’ cars.

This was revealed in response to DA parliamentary questions on Tuesday.

Party chief whip in the provincial legislature Zwakele Mncwango, has called for Zikalala to issue a public apology for having misled them about the amount of money spent on buying new SUVs for the Zulu royal queens.

The response revealed that five of the six cars – Toyota Prados - were bought at a cost of more than R1 million each (R200 000 more than the national government prescripts on each vehicle).

Only a sixth car – a Toyota Fortuner – was purchased in line with national government prescripts, at a cost of R673 000, and the total budget for the six cars – R5 million – was overspent by R695 467.

Late last year, Zikalala handed over five brand new vehicles for the wives of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and a sixth vehicle for the queen’s mother.

At the time, he was quoted in a December 17 newspaper as saying that “the value of the vehicles bought for the queens was below R800 000 for each one of the six vehicles, in line with the prescripts of the national government”.

“It is difficult to understand why the Premier lied about these costs during the handover. Certainly, he wasn’t under any pressure at the time to justify any expenses. The question is whether he deliberately misled the people or whether he was given the incorrect information by his own officials. If the latter is the case, then he must indicate exactly who misled him and what action will be taken,” said Mncwango.

He said Zikalala has been extremely evasive when it came to the purchase of a seventh vehicle for the late Queen Mantfombi’s household.

“Originally, his office committed to doing so and the budget for this car was allocated. However, the purchase did not go ahead. Regrettably, the Premier does not seem to want to provide answers on this despite the DA now having submitted two written parliamentary questions on this issue. When he took office, the Premier signed an oath where he swore to always conduct himself in an honest and transparent manner. The DA believes that by not being truthful, he is in contravention of this pledge,” he said.