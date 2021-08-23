1h ago

add bookmark

EFF says it won’t support alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile

accreditation
Clive Ndou
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The EFF Student Command leadership has distanced itself from the organisation's members who vowed to support FeesMsustFall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, in his unrest instigation case.PHOTO: new24
The EFF Student Command leadership has distanced itself from the organisation's members who vowed to support FeesMsustFall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, in his unrest instigation case.PHOTO: new24

In a dramatic twist in the Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile’s unrest instigation case, the EFF student command has turned its back on the activist.

Khanyile, 31, who was arrested in Johannesburg on Friday for allegedly instigating the recent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court where the matter was postponed to Thursday.

On Sunday, EFF SC members in eThekwini vowed to stage a protest outside the court, saying Khanyile was arrested for merely calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

“This case is political. [Khanyile] was arrested as a way to silence those who are against the arrest of Jacob Zuma. We’re going to fight this - both legally and on the streets,” News24 quoted SC member, Philani Nduli, as saying.

However, a few hours later, the EFF SC instructed its members to withdraw their support for Khanyile.

“No branch of the EFF SC in KwaZulu-Natal and or in the country is permitted to attend... the court appearance in the name of the EFF student command,” EFF SC national spokesperson, Xola Mehlomakhulu, said.

According to police, Khanyile is suspected of instigating last month’s unrest which resulted in the destruction of property worth more than R50 billion and the loss of more than 300 lives in KZN and Gauteng.

Mehlomakhulu said Khanyile’s participation in the Free Jacob Zuma campaign had not been mandated by the EFF SC.

“The EFF student command remains the only reliable hammer and sickle in the hands of the poor working-class students and youth in South Africa.

“Therefore, it can never be reduced to a turf of ANC factional battles,” he said.

According to the NPA, Khanyile incited the public to commit acts of public violence during his engagement with certain individuals at Durban’s Warwick Avenue around July 10.

Further, Khanyile convened a gathering in the Durban CBD in contravention of disaster management regulations.

“The matter was postponed to August 26 for a formal bail application,” NPA provincial spokesperson, Natasha Kara, said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effbonginkosi khanyilekznpietermaritzburgsouth africakwazulu-nataldurbanunrestlootingcrimecourt
Daily Poll
Vaccinations are now opened to people between the ages of 18 and 34. Will you be getting vaccinated this week?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, definitely
59% - 37 votes
No
29% - 18 votes
I'm still considering it
13% - 8 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo