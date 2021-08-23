EFF says it won’t support alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile

In a dramatic twist in the Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile’s unrest instigation case, the EFF student command has turned its back on the activist.

Khanyile, 31, who was arrested in Johannesburg on Friday for allegedly instigating the recent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court where the matter was postponed to Thursday.

On Sunday, EFF SC members in eThekwini vowed to stage a protest outside the court, saying Khanyile was arrested for merely calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

“This case is political. [Khanyile] was arrested as a way to silence those who are against the arrest of Jacob Zuma. We’re going to fight this - both legally and on the streets,” News24 quoted SC member, Philani Nduli, as saying.

However, a few hours later, the EFF SC instructed its members to withdraw their support for Khanyile.

“No branch of the EFF SC in KwaZulu-Natal and or in the country is permitted to attend... the court appearance in the name of the EFF student command,” EFF SC national spokesperson, Xola Mehlomakhulu, said.

According to police, Khanyile is suspected of instigating last month’s unrest which resulted in the destruction of property worth more than R50 billion and the loss of more than 300 lives in KZN and Gauteng.

Mehlomakhulu said Khanyile’s participation in the Free Jacob Zuma campaign had not been mandated by the EFF SC.

“The EFF student command remains the only reliable hammer and sickle in the hands of the poor working-class students and youth in South Africa.

“Therefore, it can never be reduced to a turf of ANC factional battles,” he said.

According to the NPA, Khanyile incited the public to commit acts of public violence during his engagement with certain individuals at Durban’s Warwick Avenue around July 10.

Further, Khanyile convened a gathering in the Durban CBD in contravention of disaster management regulations.

“The matter was postponed to August 26 for a formal bail application,” NPA provincial spokesperson, Natasha Kara, said.