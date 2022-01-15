1h ago

Eight shot dead at an alleged drug house in Richmond, KZN

accreditation
Compiled by Londiwe Xulu
(iStock)
(iStock)

In an alleged drug related attack, eight people, aged 15 to 41 years old, were killed in a house in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.

One of them is a 15-year-old girl. Another two people are in hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the information gathered from the community was that the house was being used as a drug den and it is suspected that the attack might have been drug related.

He said neighbours heard gunshots from and went to investigate.

“That is when they discovered that eight people were killed and two were injured in the attack,” said Naicker.

Richmond SAPS are investigating eight counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Naicker said they are appealing to anyone who may have information with regards to the identity of the deceased to contact them or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

