Elections 2021: NFP’s Canaan Mdletshe assaulted outside voting station in Ulundi, KZN

NFP secretary general, Canaan Mdletshe, was assaulted by a group of people outside a voting station in Ulundi on Sunday afternoon.
NFP secretary general, Canaan Mdletshe, has opened a criminal case after he was assaulted outside a voting station in Ulundi on Sunday afternoon.

Mdletshe, who was travelling with his family, made a stop at the Nsukazi voting station in ward 6 when a group of people confronted him on Sunday afternoon.

“As I was driving home, I was stopped by NFP members.

“One of the NFP members asked me for an NFP T-shirt, and as soon as I handed him the T-shirt a group of people confronted us – they tore the T-shirt and started assaulting us.

“They told us to leave as the area was not an NFP area,” he said.

Ulundi, which is currently controlled by the IFP, is one of the areas which had been classified as a political violence hotspot zone in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the Electoral Commission (IEC) 119 voting stations in the province have been classified as a high-risk areas.

