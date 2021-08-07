Eleven cyclists run over in KZN, one killed

One cyclist was killed, and 10 others were injured when they were ploughed into by a car on the R102 Frasers, near Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue, together with IPSS Search and Rescue division, found a chaotic scene on arrival, said IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst.

“It was reported that a vehicle had allegedly been overtaking several cars on a blind rise, when the vehicle struck a group of cyclists.

“A young cyclist was unfortunately pinned under the vehicle and dragged for several meters, where he remained trapped under the car,” Herbst said.

He said IPSS advanced life support paramedics and rescue crews worked to free the boy.

"Unfortunately, he has sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead on scene."

Three cyclists suffered minor to moderate injuries, he said. Traffic remained affected in the area on Saturday morning.