Extreme weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal

While some are gearing up to chase snow this weekend, those living along the coast have been warned of possible flooding due to the predicted disruptive rains.

On Friday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning of widespread showers and thundershowers expected in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend. The weather office said a lot of rainfall — up to 40 mm — is expected along the coastal regions, which may lead to flooding.

Weather forecaster Wisani Maluleke said they were expecting rainfall throughout the province on Friday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but 60% in coastal areas.

On Saturday, Maluleke said they are expecting to see even more rainfall, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and 80% in coastal areas.

“Along the coast, we also have a warning of disruptive rainfall which may lead to flooding, starting from Richards Bay all the way to Port Edward,” said Maluleke.

He said the rainfall will continue tomorrow until Monday.

On Friday Saws issued a warning for disruptive rain over eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and Umzumbe areas.

They said widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the KZN coastal areas today. Rainfall of about 40mm or more is expected along the coast, which may lead to flooding in places, they said.

Saws warned that localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements and low-lying bridges is possible. They said difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads and localised damage to mud-based houses is possible. “Localised mudslides are possible.”



People should avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above the ankles,” they warned.

“In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. In rural areas protect or relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground. Take caution when travelling on roads as potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes.

“Temperatures are expected to drop quite significantly over the Drakensberg mountain and we’re also expecting light snow to fall around those areas and the areas of the border of Lesotho,” said Maluleke.

“Over the Drakensberg we expect the temperature to drop to the region of between 12 and 10 degrees. In Pietermaritzburg, you can expect the temperature to drop about 17 to 15 degrees and then in coastal areas we expect the temperature to drop to between 18 and 20 degrees.”

Afri Weather warned on their Facebook page on Friday that Lesotho, the Drakensberg and some of the Eastern Cape high peaks are likely to see snowfall this weekend — “a very early start to the snow season and signs we may have a very cold winter ahead”.

“The forecast models are continually changing but at present the latest model data indicates some areas could see as much as 20 cm of snow this weekend into Monday. Keep in mind forecasts are based on computer-modelled climate data which offers no guarantees and is subject to change. Snowfall is likely to begin on Saturday with snowfalls continuing into Sunday, just how much will fall is only up to mother nature herself to decide.”

Megan Bedingham, deputy chairperson of Drakensberg Experience and owner of The Cavern Resort, said every time there is a snow prediction in the area, people tend to get very excited.

“I think South Africans love the prospect of snow and actually getting there to see it. I think it’s such a rare thing for us that it has become a big drawcard for the Drakensberg.”

Bedingham said they have been getting a lot of phone calls from people calling to find out where the snow is going to be. “It’s always difficult to say because normally the first of the snowfall will be on the high Drakensberg mountains and for it to actually come down to where we are we’ll need a little bit more moisture.

“I’m not quite sure if we will get it this weekend, but it has definitely sparked a bit of interest.”

Bedingham said with the recent school holidays they did see more people in the Berg, which she said has been lovely for them, especially after the damage to the tourism sector caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The prospect of snow is always great for us,” she said.

Both the Sani Pass and Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens resorts said they were not fully booked yet, but they were expecting bookings to shoot up at the first sight of snowfall in the area.

Meanwhile, KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka has urged residents in the province to monitor the weather conditions predicted by the Saws and to stay safe.

Hlomuka also urged motorists to drive with extreme caution.