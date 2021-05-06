53m ago

Fight over King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s will removed from court roll

Sharika Regchand
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekizulu.
Two applications relating to King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s will has been consolidated into one matter and was removed from the Pietermaritzburg High Court roll on Thursday.

The two matters had been set down to be heard on Friday.

The late king’s first wife is fighting for a 50% share of the multimillion-rand royal estate, claiming to be entitled to it by their civil marriage, which she says was in community of property.

Queen Sibongile Dlamini wants to set aside the implementation of the king’s will, which called for the appointment of the recently deceased Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini as the regent.

Queen Sibongile argues that she is entitled to the inheritance in terms of their 1969 civil marriage.

The second matter relates to the validity of the king’s final will and testament, and was filed by some of his daughters.

Princess Ntombizosuthu and Princess Ntandoyenkosi argue that a handwriting expert they had appointed had confirmed the signatures did not correspond with that of their father’s.

