Five arrested after being found with car and other items of murdered KZN farmer

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Karkloof farmer, Trevor Murphy (50), on Friday.

Murphy was stabbed multiple times when three armed men entered his house in the early hours of Friday morning. They ransacked Murphy’s home, stabbed him and ran off with some of his belongings. A female employee, who lives on the property, was tied up by the robbers after she interrupted them.

Murphy died en route to the hospital.

Shaheen Suleiman of Magma security said Murphy’s attackers took off in his Ford Ranger bakkie, with other items from the house including firearms.

Suleiman said that on Sunday at around 6.30 pm, information was received that Murphy’s bakkie was spotted in the vicinity of Table Mountain, in the Pietermaritzburg area.

He said Magma members along with police officers from Pietermaritzburg started patrolling the area immediately.

Just after 1 am on Monday morning, April 26, Suleiman said an informant contacted Magma and informed them that the bakkie was in Pietermaritzburg.

He said with assistance from the police, the bakkie was stopped and three people, one man and two women, were found inside the car.

A 9mm pistol that belonged to Murphy was recovered from the driver.

“Further investigation had been done where clothing items taken during the crime, some stained with blood, were also seized,” said Suleiman.

He said follow-up investigations led them to the Swapo informal settlement area where two more people were arrested.

Suleiman said a large quantity of items, including shoes, a hi-fi and amplifiers, a burned out TV, safe and clothing items, belonging Murphy were seized from two properties.

Those who were arrested are expected to appear in court soon. Suleiman said investigations are ongoing.