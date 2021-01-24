Heavy rains hits Jozini in northern KZN - Tropical cyclone Eloise not expected to be as severe as initially predicted

Heavy rain hit Jozini, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday afternoon but the South African Weather Service (Saws) said it does not expect more severe weather conditions as tropical cyclone Eloise has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

“The cyclone has been downgraded to a tropical depression because as soon as it reaches the land it loses its energy and the wind speeds are also decreasing,” said Saws weather forecaster Julius Mahlangu.

“It is forecasted that some areas in the northern KZN, including Jozini, will experience disruptive heavy rains leading to flooding due to the tropical depression. Reports from disaster management teams indicate that Jozini is already having floods in those areas,” he said.

Residents in Jozini and surrounding areas told The Witness that they were experiencing heavy rains on Sunday afternoon but there were no strong or damaging winds.

Mahlangu said eThekwini and uMgungundlovu municipalities will not be affected by the system but might experience some light rain.



“The three municipalities that can expect destruction from heavy rains are King Cetshwayo, Mkhanyakude and Zululand areas.”

He said the heavy rains, which started on Sunday afternoon, are expected to start subsiding by Monday afternoon.

“By Monday evening we should see some easing in terms of the amount or rainfall,” said Mahlangu