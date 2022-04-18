Here comes the Army - Operation Chariot to help with KZN disaster relief

The SANDF is sending 10 000 troops to help the flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal in a drive called Operation Chariot.

In a statement on Monday, the SA National Defence Force said as a result of the torrential rains and downpours that triggered floods and mudslides, more than 30 000 people have been affected by the “natural disaster that caused the loss of life and livelihood”.

The infrastructure that has been damaged includes houses, schools, roads, bridges, buildings as well as economic and business infrastructure.

The statement said the following elements are being deployed to help in the disaster management efforts and activities:

The Army will provide protection, support to mop-up work, extraction, technical assessments, transportation of humanitarian relief equipment or goods, among others.

“The SA Army was instructed to activate 10 000 troops for Operation Chariot.” They said this includes the immediate activation of 5 Battalion Headquarters and 15 companies (which include support and engineer capabilities) to mobilise in the province of KZN. “The additional 45 companies will be on a readiness state to mobilise, when and if instructed to render support as part of the disaster relief teams in the area of KZN. The deploying troops will include regulars and reserves, with the reserve capability that is on active call-up and already enlisted at their various reserve units where they are currently registered.”

The statement added that the SA Army will render support as part of Operation Chariot in erecting field accommodation, providing fresh water with its water purification systems, and the deployment of electricians for restoring power and plumbers for restoring the water supplies in the areas that have been affected by the floods.

“The SA Army pledges include 31 x 10 000 litre Water bunkers, 3 x water provisioning systems, 2 x water points with 1 litre bottled water/plastic sachets, a Platoon of electricians and plumbers, 60 x 16x16 tents and bedding for the affected communities.”

In addition the chief air force will provide air capabilities to help with disaster management efforts and activities like search and rescue, extraction, reconnaissance/assessment missions, trooping transportation of humanitarian relief equipment of goods.

This will be in the form of two medium utility helicopters, two light utility helicopters and a fixed wing aircraft.

“The South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) must provide operational health support in the disaster area of KwaZulu Natal.”

This will include providing medical support (including ambulances) to the SANDF in various positions in KwaZulu Natal as required to support the disaster relief efforts and providing doctors,

nurses, psychologists, social workers and pharmacists as needed.

The SANDF will also provide logistics in the form of technical expertise to help in the disaster management efforts and activities. This could include construction equipment and artisans.

“Operation Chariot Force Structure Elements are deployed to the affected area in support of COGTA/Provincial disaster relief structures with specific disaster relief related tasks as authorised by the PROVJOINTS. The assistance of the SANDF is executed under Operation CHARIOT, which is a registered SANDF operation, where the SANDF provides humanitarian and disaster relief assistance to all South Africans, when and where required. This Operation is authorised by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force.”