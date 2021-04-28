Hiker’s body recovered after plunge down steep slope

The body of a hiker, who slipped and fell on Sunday morning, was recovered from Cathedral Peak on Monday afternoon.

Jon Sargood, of the Mountain Club of SA’s Mountain Rescue team, said that the man, believed to be in his sixties, slipped and fell down a steep slope. He was among nine hikers when he fell about 30 metres down.

Sargood added that members were dispatched to the scene by helicopter. Since he was already dead, rescuers had to wait for police to recover the body, which happened the following day, he said.

Sargood also spoke about a rescue on Saturday night. He said that at about 11.30 am, information had been received of a hiker having fallen at the Gugu Falls in the Royal Natal National Park. He was carried 4 km by the rescue team and rangers from the park, who managed to get him to an ambulance at 4 am.