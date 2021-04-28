2h ago

add bookmark

Hiker’s body recovered after plunge down steep slope

Witness Reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police search and rescue teams from Pietermaritzburg, Newcastle and Pretoria recovered the body of a hiker from Cathedral peak in the Drakensberg on Monday afternoon.
Police search and rescue teams from Pietermaritzburg, Newcastle and Pretoria recovered the body of a hiker from Cathedral peak in the Drakensberg on Monday afternoon.

The body of a hiker, who slipped and fell on Sunday morning, was recovered from Cathedral Peak on Monday afternoon.

Jon Sargood, of the Mountain Club of SA’s Mountain Rescue team, said that the man, believed to be in his sixties, slipped and fell down a steep slope. He was among nine hikers when he fell about 30 metres down.

Sargood added that members were dispatched to the scene by helicopter. Since he was already dead, rescuers had to wait for police to recover the body, which happened the following day, he said.

READ | Mountain Rescue: Hiker rescued in Gray’s Pass, Central Drakensberg

Sargood also spoke about a rescue on Saturday night. He said that at about 11.30 am, information had been received of a hiker having fallen at the Gugu Falls in the Royal Natal National Park. He was carried 4 km by the rescue team and rangers from the park, who managed to get him to an ambulance at 4 am.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mountain Rescue: Hiker rescued in Gray’s Pass, Central Drakensberg
Johannesburg hiker breaks her leg in fall in central Drakensberg
Hiker fights off poachers
Read more on:
kznpietermaritzburgrangershikerbodycathedral peakrescue team
Daily Poll
On Tuesday, South Africa celebrated 26 years of freedom and democracy. Did you also celebrate Freedom Day?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. Our country is far better now than what it was 26 years ago
0% - 0 votes
I don’t celebrate Freedom Day, our country is a mess
100% - 9 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo