Husband of murdered KZN church minister reported missing

accreditation
Ntandoyenkosi Dlamini
NG Church minister, Liezel de Jager’s husband Werner has been reported missing.
The husband of the Amanzimtoti minister, Liezel de Jager, who was found murdered in her home, has been reported missing.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, told The Witness that the minister’s husband, Werner De Jager, was last seen by his father-in-law on Saturday, October 23 at 10 am.

Mbele added that a missing person’s case was opened for investigation at the Brighton Beach police station on Sunday.

The minister’s husband was reported missing while police continue to investigate De Jager’s murder.

Mbele said the 38-year-old’s matter is still under investigation.

De Jager was a minister in the NG Church in Amanzimtoti.

She was allegedly found dead with strangulation marks on her neck in her home on October 13.

