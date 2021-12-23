‘I won’t change my number plate,’ says Mrs Kanfer

A KZN South Coast resident says she dreads driving to the mall after she was threatened with violence and had her car spat on because of her personalised license plate.

Paula Kanfer, received a sport utility vehicle (SUV) from her husband as a gift, which came with a personalised registration plate “Kanfer-ZN”.

Kanfer said since she got the vehicle in September, it has been spat on and that she has also been followed just to be verbally attacked and called a racist because of the number plate.

She said she has been threatened with violence at least five times by people who thought her car’s number plate consisted of the derogatory K-word.

“I truly fear that people could get violent if they do not read it ... correctly. I honestly do not know where to turn to make this point public since these verbal attacks still happen,” she said.

“It is my married surname and a gift from my husband,” she said. “Not everything in life has to be about hate and anger. My surname comes from a heritage not even closely related to South African history.” Paula Kanfer.

She added that she now dreads going shopping because she was recently cornered in the vehicle and asked why that word was on her number plate.

After Kanfer shared her experience on social media, Linda Subramoney replied by saying: “All it takes is a second glance if one did not read it right the first time. Yes, I did look twice when I saw it on the road. Sorry, that you have to go through this.”

Musa Dweku said: “I also thought it’s an insult, pity, you didn’t choose to be a Kanfer. Give it a thought. If you keep the plate, be prepared.”

Meanwhile, Thulas Luthuli said: “Change that surname ... I can’t blame my people because of where we come from and the wounds thereof. No one has time to read whether this is your surname or a swear word.”

Zanovuyo Qwebani said: “There’s nothing wrong with your surname and number plate. The registering authority doesn’t allow [swearing on] number plates. People need to learn to read properly before they [jump to conclusions].”

Kanfer told The Witness that she will not change her number plate as it was a gift, adding that it is rude to change or return a gift.

She said she has not reported this to the police but has been talking to her husband, who is a police officer, about her experiences.