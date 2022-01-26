1h ago

IFP’s Buthelezi admitted to hospital

Clive Ndou
IFP founder, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has been admitted to hospital. ButheleziPHOTO: file
IFP founder, Mangosuthu Buthelezi (93), who was recently infected with Covid-19, has been admitted to hospital.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Buthelezi family spokesperson, Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, confirmed that the IFP founder was admitted to hospital after feeling unwell.

“However, he is simply undergoing medical tests as he experienced high blood pressure on Monday night and subsequently felt unwell.

“On Tuesday afternoon, his doctors felt it wise for him to be admitted to hospital for all the necessary checks, as this would also allow him to get some much-needed rest,” he said.

Buthelezi relinquished his position as IFP president in 2019.

However, he continued serving as the party’s MP.

