Increase of dye-stained cash following destruction of ATMs

accreditation
Compiled by Nompilo Kunene
The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) said it has noticed an increase in the attempted circulation of dye-stained notes in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, following the destruction of ATMs.

SABRIC cautioned people against accepting these dye-stained notes as legal tender as the onward use and value of these notes will not be honoured.

People are urged to report any person in possession of dye-stained notes to the police on 0860 010 111.

