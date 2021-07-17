Increase of dye-stained cash following destruction of ATMs

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) said it has noticed an increase in the attempted circulation of dye-stained notes in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, following the destruction of ATMs.

SABRIC cautioned people against accepting these dye-stained notes as legal tender as the onward use and value of these notes will not be honoured.

People are urged to report any person in possession of dye-stained notes to the police on 0860 010 111.