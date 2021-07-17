Increase of dye-stained cash following destruction of ATMs

If you have found yourself saving money due to the lockdown lack of social spending opportunity, be warned that there will be greater temptation to splurge as more people are vaccinated and matters return to a form of normality.Foto:
The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)
said it has noticed an increase in the attempted circulation of dye-stained
notes in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, following the destruction of ATMs.
SABRIC cautioned people against accepting these dye-stained
notes as legal tender as the onward use and value of these notes will not be honoured.
People are urged to report any person in possession of
dye-stained notes to the police on 0860 010 111.
