Ingonyama land leases unlawful, says court

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday ruled that the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) leases with residents occupying its land were unlawful.

The ruling came after several KwaZulu-Natal rural women had lodged an application for the leases to be set aside. Under the terms of the leases they were compelled to pay rent.

Assisted by three NGOs, the Rural Women’s Movement, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution and the Legal Resource Centre, the women argued that the leases, which replaced the ITB’s Permission To Occupy (PTO) land agreements, would render them homeless.

According to the women, the ITB was charging them close to R100 a month in rent.

The ITB, which controls close to three million hectares of land in KZN, has as its sole trustee, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

This is a developing story.

This story was updated to correct the number of hectares under the ITB to three million.



