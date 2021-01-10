Johannesburg hiker breaks her leg in fall in central Drakensberg

A Johannesburg woman broke her leg whilst hiking along the Blue Grotto walk in the central Drakensberg on Saturday morning.

Freddie Halgreen, chief fire, emergency services and disaster management officer for Okahlamba said the accident was reported to them and they responded with a team of six.

He said after locating the injured woman the team, including members of KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, had “walked” her out.

A spokesperson for KwaZulu Private Ambulance said the woman who is in her forties, and her husband were staying at a local resort and had decided to go for a walk after breakfast. “We have had a lot of rain in this area so there is a lot of water around and it is very slippery. She (the hiker) slipped on a rock and unluckily broke her leg,” she said.

Paramedics had to hike 3 km to get to the woman and due to the steep and dangerous terrain had to follow a longer, 4 km long route to carry her out of the area to safety.

The woman’s identity was not released.