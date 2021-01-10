46m ago

add bookmark

Johannesburg hiker breaks her leg in fall in central Drakensberg

Witness Reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Blue Grotto walk waterfall. A Johannesburg woman slipped an fell while hiking along the Blue Grotto walk on Saturday.PHOTO:
Blue Grotto walk waterfall. A Johannesburg woman slipped an fell while hiking along the Blue Grotto walk on Saturday.PHOTO:

A Johannesburg woman broke her leg whilst hiking along the Blue Grotto walk in the central Drakensberg on Saturday morning.

Freddie Halgreen, chief fire, emergency services and disaster management officer for Okahlamba said the accident was reported to them and they responded with a team of six.

He said after locating the injured woman the team, including members of KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, had “walked” her out.

A spokesperson for KwaZulu Private Ambulance said the woman who is in her forties, and her husband were staying at a local resort and had decided to go for a walk after breakfast. “We have had a lot of rain in this area so there is a lot of water around and it is very slippery. She (the hiker) slipped on a rock and unluckily broke her leg,” she said.

Paramedics had to hike 3 km to get to the woman and due to the steep and dangerous terrain had to follow a longer, 4 km long route to carry her out of the area to safety.

The woman’s identity was not released.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
German hiker rescued in dramatic fashion
‘Lucky’ fall for rock climber
KZN Drakensberg's Giant's Castle resort closes due to Covid-19
Read more on:
kwazulu private ambulancekwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgkzndrakensbergfallrescuemountainshiking
Daily Poll
What did you think of President Cyril Ramaphosa's January 8th Statement speech on Friday night?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It was inspiring. He knows what needs to happen to restore glory to the ANC.
3% - 2 votes
It was lacklustre. I was unimpressed.
2% - 1 votes
We've heard it all before and nothing ever changes.
64% - 38 votes
What is the January 8 Statement?
31% - 18 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo