Jozini residents kill suspected school burglar during mob vigilante attack

Police are investigating a murder and attempted murder cases after a group of angry Jozini residents used mob justice on six people who they caught allegedly breaking into the local school.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said that on Sunday at around midnight, the community from KwaJobe in Jozini saw two suspicious cars parked near the local primary school.

“The community mobilised and managed to apprehend a total of six suspects aged between 24 and 43. The suspects were assaulted by the community members and one of the suspects aged 35 years died at the scene.

“The other five suspects were handed over to police with assault wounds. One of the suspects was found with a licensed firearm.

“The community set the two vehicles that were used by the suspects alight. It was then established that the primary school in KwaJobe was broken into. The fence of the school was cut, and the doors were also damaged. Charges of murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and burglary were opened at Jozini SAPS,” said Mbele.

She said the police were given information about another car with unknown occupants that had fled the scene towards Mbazwana. Police at Mbazwana intercepted the vehicle with five occupants. Five computers, two flat screen TV sets and house breaking implements were found in the car.

Mbele said the occupants of the car, aged between 21 and 32, were then placed under arrest for burglary and possession of house breaking implements.

“The investigation revealed that the computers were stolen at a school in Mbazwana. It is alleged that the fence was cut by the suspects. Police impounded the vehicle for further investigation,” said Mbele.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the community partnership in the fight against crime. “Whilst we appreciate the proactive action by the community, I am also appealing to citizens not to break the law by assaulting suspects and destroying property which is required as evidence,” he said.