38m ago

add bookmark

Father and son in KZN Midlands double plane crash

accreditation
Compiled by Andile Sithole
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a two seater-savage aircraft he was in, hit an Eskom power line and caught fire in Rietvlei near Greytown on Wednesday.

While the father was being transported in his son’s aircraft to hospital, this plane also crashed.

According to police sources, the injured man and his son were flying in separate savage aircrafts when the father’s plane hit the power line and caught fire.

Sources revealed that the man sustained third-degree burns to his body.

“They were both flying around, and the son was following him. Upon seeing his father’s aircraft hitting the power line, he flew for about a kilometre before he landed on the ground.

“He then requested help from the driver of a tractor who was nearby the scene.

“They used the son’s aircraft to try and transport him to hospital, unfortunately his plane also crashed.

“Emergency services were called and the injured man was transported to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. The son was not hurt.”

The names of the two people involved in this crash have not been released at this stage.

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kznpietermaritzburgsouth africakwazulu-natalgreytowndurbanaccidentplane crash
Daily Poll
The R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant will be reinstated until March 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. What are your thoughts on this matter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think it’s great, people need help
15% - 40 votes
Where will the money come from?
59% - 153 votes
The R350 grant should be permanent
26% - 67 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View The Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo