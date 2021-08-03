KZN activist appears in court for his ‘one bullet, one Indian’ remarks

KwaZulu-Natal's embattled activist Jackie Shandu, also known as Madoda Gift Radebe, briefly appeared in court on Tuesday for his 'one bullet, one Indian' remarks case.

The matte was adjourned to August 6 for profile and address verification.



Advocate Mandla Luthuli, Radebe's lawyer, told The Witness his client was charged with incitement of violence, but he has not seen the charge sheet yet.

Radebe was trending on social media last week after a video of him emerged saying, “One bullet, one Indian” during a march for victims killed in Phoenix.

Radebe later retracted his comments and apologised.

On Tuesday, Radebe entered a packed Durban Magistrate Court and hoisted his fist up in the air to the gallery.

The court gallery was full of Radebe's supporters and a number of armed police officers.

The state prosecutor asked for the matter to be adjourned till next week to verify the real name and address of Radebe.

The prosecutor said they had two names on record for Radebe; Gift Madoda Radebe and Jackie Shandu.

Luthuli, who referred to his client by Radebe, told the court that he was a leader on social media and society.

Luthuli said it would be in the in the interest of justice if the state was given until Friday to complete it verification.

The prosecutor objected saying they needed more than two days.

“The address is in Morningside, home affairs office is also nearby. It's not like it's a matter that you are sending them to KwaZulu or wherever,” responded Luthuli.

Magistrate Vanita Armu adjourned the matter to August 6 for bail application.