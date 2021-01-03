3h ago

Disaster management teams on standby as KZN braces for severe weather

Witness Reporter
A file image of a woman with umbrella walking in the rain.
Moeketsi Mamane

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has urged residents across the province to be vigilant as weather conditions continue to deteriorate. 

Since New Year’s Eve, parts of the province have been experiencing heavy rains which in some areas have caused damage to public infrastructure (roads, electricity) in areas like eThekwini and Msunduzi. This has resulted in several communities not having electricity with engineers working hard to restore power to the affected areas. 

The department said it has received reports of damage to houses in the Greater Kokstad Municipality and Okhahlamba Municipalities where several houses were partially damaged by strong winds and heavy rains on Friday. 

Disaster Management teams have been dispatched to the affected areas and are conducting assessments of the extent of the damage. So far, no reports of injuries or fatalities have been received by the Department. 

MEC Hlomuka has appealed to residents to continue to be cautious as the weather conditions are expected to persist over the weekend.

