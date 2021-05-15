KZN fisherman gets pulled into water by catch

1h ago

IPSS Medical Rescue

A KwaZulu-Natal fisherman was left seriously injured after he was pulled into the sea by a fish he was trying to catch at High Rock in Chakas Rock.

IPSS Medical Rescues said the incident happened early on Saturday.

They said they received reports of a fisherman in progress of drowning.

When they arrived, it was established that a fisherman had hooked a fish and was in the process of landing the catch, when a wave knocked the man and swept him off the rocks and into the sea.

IPSS said a fellow fisherman rushed to the man’s aid and managed to get him back onto the rocks. Unfortunately, the fisherman had already suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to a local medical facility.

IPSS hailed the fellow fisherman who did a great job in rescuing the man.

