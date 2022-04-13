1h ago

KZN Floods: Python found on KZN beach

Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Snake catcher, Nick Evans rescued from the debris at the Westbrook Beach, near Tongaat, north of Durban, on Tuesday.
A three-metre long Python was rescued from the debris at the Westbrook Beach, near Tongaat, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

According to the snake rescuer, Nick Evans, residents near the Westbrook area were checking out the state of their beach on Tuesday afternoon when they spotted the snake.

Evans said since the Tongaat River was quite close, the snake must have got washed down, and ended up next to the beach which was trashed and covered in debris following several days of flooding.

He said there were no signs of injury on the snake. He was told by the residents about the snake and since it was close to one of his study sites, it was of extra interest to him.

“My wife (Joelle) and I headed out, after learning the road there was clear. It was, surprisingly. All the vegetation looked like a wetland, in the dark, in the middle of the beach. It was so weird.

I was quite surprised by the size of it. It was well over 3m. It was just a bizarre sight.

“Joelle, however, was more captivated by the fact there were a bunch of frogs on the beach, as well as stick insects, katydids, all sorts. It was all just so strange. Makes you realize how badly wildlife was affected in this too,” said Evans.

He said the python was entangled in the debris, but he saw the head sticking out one end and grabbed it quickly.

With the help of a resident, Tony Perkin, he then pulled vegetation out the way, untangling the snake.

“A very well fed female snake. She seems absolutely fine, apart from being cold and exhausted.

“She’s been given some warmth and will be released as soon as conditions permit,” Evans said.


