49m ago

add bookmark

KZN Floods | Roads, cars and buildings flooded and washed away in eThekwini areas

accreditation
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) assisted a motorist on Genazzano Road in Sea Tides - KZN on Saturday after his Toyota Corolla switched off while he attempted to drive through the flooded road.
Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) assisted a motorist on Genazzano Road in Sea Tides - KZN on Saturday after his Toyota Corolla switched off while he attempted to drive through the flooded road.
Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

Members of the SANDF were roped in to help the emergency response teams as heavy rains wreaked havoc across KwaZulu-Natal.

Motorists have been urged to be extra careful on the road after a number of bridges and roads were washed away, while others remained waterlogged on Sunday morning.

The heavy rains, which started on Friday, caused severe damage to infrastructure across the province, especially in the eThekwini region.

One of the severely affected areas, uMdloti, saw a number of landslides on Saturday night which resulted in parts of buildings and roads being washed away. This resulted in some residents fleeing the area to seek shelter elsewhere.

It is reported that a bridge on Stockville Road, in Pinetown, was washed away on Saturday night, while parts of Isipingo remained inaccessible due to flooding. A number of KZN roads were also closed due to mudslide and others were blocked by trees and poles that fell on them on Saturday evening.

There storm also damaged water pipes in the northern parts of eThekwini.

The South African Weather Service’s red (Level 10) warning that was issued across the province over the weekend and remained in effect on Sunday.

EThekwini Municipality said there was a high probability of localised flooding of vulnerable areas and landslides within the municipality. It also urged residents and drivers to exercise extreme caution.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said 190 people were evacuated from Tehuis to the SJ Hall on Saturday evening.

“If you reside in a flood prone area and you are asked by authorities to evacuate please obey,” Zikalal appealed.

He said torrential rains were expected to hit the northern parts of the province on Sunday which included Empangeni and Richards Bay.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie on Sunday morning said emergency service units were still on high alert across the province, especially in the eThekwini region. He said even though a number of roads have been closed, they are still able to access all the areas through alternative routes. He said they also still have access to all the health facilities.

According to Mckenzie, an old age home in Tongaat was evacuated on Saturday night after it was flooded.

“At this stage, there are no reported injuries and direct incident as a result of the heavy rains,” said Mckenzie.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankznpietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalkzn floodsweather warning
Daily Poll
Load shedding is a reality in South Africa with experts saying if the system fails, stage 8 cuts could be on the cards. What do you think can be done to end load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
We can all try using less electricity
2% - 3 votes
Deal with the rot within Eskom
35% - 64 votes
Find alternative power sources outside Eskom
64% - 117 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo