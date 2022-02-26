1h ago

KZN man arrested for breaking into a bank

accreditation
Compiled by Londiwe Xulu
A man was arrested on Friday after breaking into a bank in Tongaat, KZN.
Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

A man was arrested on Friday night for breaking into a bank in Tongaat, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa, Prem Balram, said they received a tip off that a man had smashed a large glass and entered the bank.

“Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival noticed one of the perpetrators in the banking hall. Officers entered the bank and apprehended him,” said Balram.

He added there was another man believed to have been hiding in the ceiling inside the bank. However, SAPS K9 Unit searched the bank but could not find him.

