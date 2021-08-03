KZN Mercedes Benz driver intends on pleading guilty to looting charges

Alleged KZN 'Mercedes looter', Mbuso Moloi, told the court he intends on pleading guilty to his charges.

Moloi (30), made his second appearance at the Durban Magistrate Court on Tuesday where he was released on uncontested bail of R5000.

Moloi is charged on four counts of public violence, theft, trespassing and driving a vehicle with false number plates.

Moloi was seen in a video which trended on social media showing him carrying goods from a Woolworths store which had been broken into in Glenwood, Durban.

Moloi is then seen getting into a Mercedes AMG C Class Coupe and driving off with the goods.

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, Moloi gave an interview to Timeslive denying that he looted the goods but instead picked up the basket from the side of the road.

A longer video then emerged, showing Moloi inside the shop, coming out with the basket.

Moloi handed himself over to police on July 27 after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

During his first appearance, state prosecutor Ronitha Singh said they would seeking a statement from Moloi's sister who was said to be travelling with him during the day of the alleged crime.

Mfanafuthi Biyela, Moloi's lawyer, told the court that Moloi was a self-employed freelancer, who stays with his parents in Pinetown and owns two cars.

It was established that the Mercedes he drove belonged to his father.

Biyela said Moloi has no previous convictions or pending court cases.

Magistrate Vanitha Armu said Moloi was facing, "extremely serious charges."

Armu transferred the matter to regional courts for plea proceedings.

Moloi is expected to appear next on August 12.