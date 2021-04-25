KZN sets target to vaccinate 2,9 million people by October

The Kwazulu-Natal government has set itself a target of vaccinating 2,9 million people before the local government elections in October.

This was revealed by KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala during the first provincial Covid-19 media briefing since February.

“Our target for Phase 2 is to vaccinate at least 2,9 million people by October of this year, with Phase 3 expected to begin in November,” said Zikalala.

The date for the local government elections has been set down for 27 October this year.

The country’s Phase 1A vaccination process is currently suspended after six patients (out of 6 million) in the United States of America developed blood clots after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Before the suspension, 51 615 healthcare workers in the public and public sector in the province had been injected with the J&J vaccine.

Zikalala said he expected the suspension to be lifted soon and the rest of the healthcare workers to be vaccinated from the beginning of May.

“Vaccination for Phase 1B and Phase 2 will run simultaneously for instance, we will be vaccinating essential workers aged 40 and above and at the same time we will vaccinate people in congregant settings and those with comorbidities and those aged 80 years and above,” said Zikalala.

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, MEC for Health, said the provincial government’s ability on meeting it vaccine deadlines relies heavily on how many vaccines they receive from the national government.

“How we roll it out will depend on how many doses national receives and how soon they send it to us. I must indicate that national has never delayed at all. Every time they receive batches, we get them a day or so later and therefore made it easier for us to go to the rural areas and vaccinate our healthcare workers,” she said.