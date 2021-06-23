KZN soldier dies five months after being runover twice

South Coast soldier Vishay Singh who was allegedly run over twice by two men in Marburg five months ago, has died.

His sister, Vashna Moolchand, told The Witness how heartbroken she was over her brother’s death.

She said Singh died while he was on a life support machine as a result of complications he had, arising from the accident.

“You (Singh) fought your strongest battle like a true soldier, making us proud. You will forever be our shining star. We will love and miss you until we meet again. Go well handsome,” said Moolchand.

In March, The Witness reported that two men, Reevek Ramlall (35) and Durell Govender (24), who were facing charges of attempted murder in relation to Singh’s case, were granted bail at the Port Shepstone Magistrates’ Court.

The two men were arrested on January 11, after allegedly driving over Singh outside his home in Palmview.