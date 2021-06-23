1h ago

add bookmark

KZN soldier dies five months after being runover twice

accreditation
Ntandoyenkosi Dlamini
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vishay Singh.
Vishay Singh.

South Coast soldier Vishay Singh who was allegedly run over twice by two men in Marburg five months ago, has died.

His sister, Vashna Moolchand, told The Witness how heartbroken she was over her brother’s death.

She said Singh died while he was on a life support machine as a result of complications he had, arising from the accident.

“You (Singh) fought your strongest battle like a true soldier, making us proud. You will forever be our shining star. We will love and miss you until we meet again. Go well handsome,” said Moolchand.

In March, The Witness reported that two men, Reevek Ramlall (35) and Durell Govender (24), who were facing charges of attempted murder in relation to Singh’s case, were granted bail at the Port Shepstone Magistrates’ Court.

The two men were arrested on January 11, after allegedly driving over Singh outside his home in Palmview.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
soldiersanefpietermaritzburgmarburgport shepstonekwazulu-natalkzndurbanaccident
Daily Poll
The Educators Union of South Africa (EUSA) has called for the temporary closure of schools in South Africa as a third Covid-19 wave grips the country. The union questioned the move to a level 3 lockdown, and the introduction of further restrictions while still allowing teaching to continue as normal. What are your thoughts on this matter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think schooling should remain as it is
26% - 32 votes
There’s no need to panic, teachers will be vaccinated soon
23% - 29 votes
Close schools with immediate effect
51% - 63 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View The Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21173.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo