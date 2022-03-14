2h ago

KZN weather warning: Keep your cars undercover, a severe thunderstorm is coming

Compiled by Nompilo Kunene
Pedestrians and traffic negotiate flooded streets in the Pietermaritzburg City centre after heavy rainfalls.
File Image

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Monday warned KwaZulu-Natal residents of severe thundershowers accompanied by excessive lightning and hail expected in the province.

The weather office said there is a high-pressure ridge in the Atlantic Ocean extending to the south of South Africa that is causing strong onshore flow into the southern and south-eastern parts of the country.

Saws said these conditions will result in scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers over the central and south-eastern parts of SA.

“These thunderstorms are expected to become severe in places in the east, resulting in heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, excessive lightning and possible strongly gusting surface winds,” said the weather office.

Areas expected to be affected in KZN include Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - Underberg, eThekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana - Giants Castle, Mpofana - Mooi River, Ndwedwe, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, uMngeni, uMshwathi, uMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.

Residents are warned that these conditions can lead to localised flooding of and damage to infrastructure.

People are urged to avoid outdoor activities as hail and flooding may result in injuries and death.

“If possible, stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets, and cover vehicles,” warned Saws.

