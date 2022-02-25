Law enforcement agencies in KZN on high alert ahead of Sunday’s truck shutdown

Law enforcement agencies in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert amid the anticipated nationwide truck shutdown on Sunday.

Local truck drivers’ movement, All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA), confirmed that they would be embarking on a nationwide shutdown over the employment of foreign nationals in the industry.

The organisation said they are tired of empty promises made by the government regarding the employment of foreign national drivers.

A video currently making its rounds on social media, which was also sent to The Witness, called for a nationwide shutdown as the movement demands that all foreign national truck drivers be removed from the freight industry with immediate effect.

The KZN Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, said in any threat, law enforcement agencies are activated.

“Maybe you have noticed, we have never taken our eyes off the N3. There are still even members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on the N3. There is also a security plan to deal with the issue of trucks should there be any resurgence of these acts,” said Ncalane.

He said as the provincial government, they do not see any reason why there should be shutdowns and disruption while there are joint efforts with ADTFASA to address their issues.

There are also messages going around on social media warning motorists and companies to be vigilant, especially on the N3 and N2.

He said any threats of violence and intimidation will not be tolerated. He said any torching of trucks and further harm to the economy will be devastating and have a long-lasting impact on the people of KZN.

Ncalane said should there be such, those who will be responsible for organising this will take responsibility.

Transit Port terminals Richards Bay Key’s acting accounts manager, Nokwanda Ndlela, issued a letter to their customer, warning them about the expected disruption on national roads.

Ndlela warns their clients that N3 and N2 are historically targeted and there may also be disruptive actions at the Durban and Richards Bay ports.

“Contingency measures have been implemented by various security clusters. This includes continuous vehicle patrol and high visibility on our roads by law enforcement officers.

“Clients making use of road transport for the transportation of commodities to the Port of Richards Bay are advised to proceed with caution and if possible, rather hold back,” said Ndlela.

Private security companies have also put their teams on high alert. Pro Secure Specialised Response Unit (SRU) said their team will be on high alert starting from Friday for any potential unrest as a result of the truck shut down.

Shaheen Sulieman, of Magma Security, said the company is on high alert to deal with any potential threat arising from a possible planned truck shutdown or any unrest.

However, it has not been confirmed that anything is going to happen, he added.