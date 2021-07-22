17m ago

Media barred from attending Jacob Zuma’s brother, Michael’s, funeral

accreditation
Cline Ndou
Former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on Sunday. (Lulama Zenzile)
The media was on Thursday morning barred from attending the funeral of former president Jacob Zuma’s brother, Michael.

The Correctional Services Department has temporarily released Zuma from the Estcourt Prison so he could attend the funeral.

Journalists wanting to cover the funeral service being held at Michael’s home- a stone’s throw away from the former president’s Nkandla homestead- were told the event was a “private” one.

Members of the Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) performing access control duties on the road leading to Michael’s home, directed the media to park their vehicles on the soccer field about 600 meters from the home.

“The instruction is that we should not allow any media inside.

“We will let you know if there are any changes,” an MKMVA member said.

At 10 am a convoy arrived, believed to be transporting Zuma, and made its way to Michael’s home.

jacob zuma
High profile mourners on Thursday morning continued to stream in to the funeral of former president Jacob Zuma's brother, Michael, in Nkandla.

High profile mourners attending the funeral include KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala.

The former president is currently saving a 15 month jail term for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission investigating state capture.


