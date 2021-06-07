Minister Nzimande to open case against Twitter users who allegedly threatened to ‘hit’ him

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande will be opening a case against a social media user who allegedly threatened violence and physical harm against him and his family.

The Department of Higher Education issued a statement said on Sunday, June 6, Nzimande was having lunch with his family at a restaurant in Howick, outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu Natal, when a blogger who was at the same restaurant made the threats on Twitter.

The department said the person tweeted: “Guys I’m at a restaurant and there’s a minister here-should I hit him?”. Another person responded, “send location, sizokusiza (we’ll come help)”.

Another person went further making “threats and very worrisome inferences” on the work of ministers.

In responding to the instigator, the person said: “Stand up and clink a glass and call attention to their table and offer a short thought ‘we deserve better from you and your friends and you deserve to be uncomfortable in public spaces until you start doing your jobs’”.

The department said it is apparent that the said Twitter user did not only threaten the personal safety of the minister and his family, but also sought to publicly humiliate Nzimande.

“When Minister Nzimande was made aware of the tweets, the minister recognised the individual who was seated not a distance from where the minister was seated at the time when the minister was at the said restaurant in Howick, outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu Natal.

“The bloggers violated twitter rules and regulations which are against the incitement of violence and physical safety of fellow bloggers or members of the public,” said the department.

Nzimande will be opening a case against the implicated Tweeter user and will further consider taking legal action against them and other accomplices who joined in on the tweets by inciting violence and hate, said the department.