Missing Amanzimtoti minister’s husband found

The husband of murdered Amanzimtoti minister, Liezel de Jager (38), who was recently reported missing, was found on Wednesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said they can confirm that Werner de Jager was found alive on Wednesday at 8.30 am.

She added that he was found in the lower Illovo area.

Mbele had previously told The Witness that de Jager, was reported missing by his father-in-law, who had last seen him on Saturday, October 23.

According to Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med paramedics, they found de Jager dehydrated in a farm in Illovo.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene and stabilised him before he was airlifted with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter, to a nearby specialist facility for further care,” he said.

Meanwhile, security company ET Rapid Response said they were informed by a farm worker that a man had been sitting in his car in the farm.

“When we got there we found him in a not so pleasant condition so we then called emergency services who transported him to hospital,” said the security company.

De Jager went missing while police continue to investigate his wife’s murder.

Liezel was a minister at the NG Suidkus Church in Amanzimtoti. She was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck in her home on October 13.

A source told The Witness that de Jager went missing a few days before he was due for a polygraph test with the police.

Responding to the allegations, Mbele said: “The murder case is still under investigation. We will issue a statement as soon as there is a breakthrough.”