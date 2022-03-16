29m ago

Missing KZN baby found after 12 days

Compiled by Thabiso Goba
“We don’t have specific statistics of the number of children who’ve disappeared, except the 2013 ones, which stated that a child went missing every five hours”. Picture: iStock
A 14-month-old baby girl from Verulam, north of Durban, who had been missing for about 12 days was found on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Prem Balram, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson, the baby was forcefully taken from her grandfather by her uncle on March 5.

Balram said it was suspected that the uncle had sold the baby to a wealthy couple in Reservoir Hills.

“After unsuccessful attempts to locate the child the emotional grandfather sought assistance from Rusa,” said Balram.

After following up on leads, Balram said Rusa officers finally tracked down the couple’s home.

“Officers approached the house and located (the baby) on the upper level of the residence. She was in the care of an elderly female,” said Balram.

“According to the couple, they approached (the baby’s) uncle requesting for the baby to be given to them as they could not bore children. They did not confirm how much was paid for the child.”

Balram said the couple was not related to the baby and is unknown to the family.

“When contacted, the uncle misled reaction officers dealing with this matter that the child was in his care in Ramsgate, Port Shepstone. He added that he would make a video call later this afternoon to confirm this. He was unaware that Reaction Officers has obtained information that the baby was in Reservoir Hills,” he said.

*This is a developing story


