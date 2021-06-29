2h ago

MKMVA members vow to protect Zuma

MKMVA spokesperson, Carl Niehaus (combat) says the former soldiers would be travelling to Nkandla to “protect” Zuma.
MK ex-combatants in the country’s nine provinces were by Tuesday afternoon finalising arrangements to travel to former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead to “protect” him.

This is after the Constitutional Court in its Tuesday ruling ordered Zuma to hand himself to the police so that he could resume the 15-month sentence which the ConCourt imposed on him for defying an order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

According to Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, some of the ex-combatants have already arrived at Zuma’s homestead.

“We will do everything possible and within the confines of the law to defend Msholozi (Zuma)” he said.

In its judgment, the Concourt ordered police minister, Bheki Cele, to ensure that Zuma was arrested within three days should the former president fail to abide by the order to hand himself to police within five days.

Niehaus could not say whether MKMVA members would prevent police from arresting Zuma.

“As I indicated, we will act within the confines of the law,” he said.

The 15- month sentence came after Zuma, who previously appeared before the commission to give evidence after several witnesses implicated him in state capture, had earlier this year defied a Constitutional Court directive to appear before the commission to continue giving evidence.

