Mother arrested for allegedly trafficking her teenage daughter who was also raped

Witness Reporter
A 53-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly selling her 15-year-old daughter to the man who raped her child. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said a grade 9 15-year-old girl alleged that she was raped by a man she knows in Elandslaagte, in Ladysmith. She said her mother was aware of the rape but took no action against the perpetrator. Instead, she accepted R100 from the man which she gave it to her daughter to silence her.

Mbele said on December 1 last year, the teenager’s mother had arranged for her to go and visit a family friend in Johannesburg. She was informed that the family friend would buy her clothes, a cell phone and a gold tooth.

When they arrived in Johannesburg, she was introduced to some men known to this family friend. One of the men allegedly raped her the whole night, and, in the morning, he took her back to her relative’s place.

At the house she witnessed this man giving her relative some money which she counted, said Mbele.

She said the teenager was luckily rescued by two girls who knew her from Matiwaneskop area. They took her back home.

Mbele said when she arrived home, she was too scared to tell anyone what happened. She later plucked up the courage to report the incident at the Elandslaagte SAPS police station and charges of human trafficking and rape were opened for investigation, said Mbele.

She said the investigation on Wednesday led to the arrest of the teenager’s mother at her home in the Matiwaneskop area, in Ladysmith. Mbele said the woman is set to appear in Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

