Mozambique spitting cobras manage to evade Durban snake catcher

A call out for three Mozambique spitting cobras in Chatsworth kept a KZN snake rescuer on his toes recently.

Nick Evans, a well known Durban snake catcher and conservationist, was on his way to Chatsworth to deliver something, when he got a call for a Mozambique spitting cobra, also in Chatsworth.

“How convenient. In fact, it was for three cobras. I was amazed! They were apparently stuck in a ditch-like space.”

According to Evans, Mozambique spitting cobras generally get together to mate in September/October.

“So to have three at this time of year is unusual. I was intrigued to learn the sexes of the three.

“Male cobras, from my experience, generally don’t get along well, especially when there’s a female around.”

He said he walked around the back of the property, and could see the big ditch-like space.

“There were concrete slabs at the bottom, from an old fence, providing good cover. And, I’d imagine they were rarely bothered. It was a neglected area, by the landowner as it wasn’t a part of this home.

“We immediately saw a tail of a cobra disappear under the slabs. Then, we saw another come up the bank. We never saw that one again.”

Evans said he lowered a ladder down, and tried to balance it below, and he climbed down.

“I moved the slabs, one by one, before getting to the last one. I was trying to think what I’d do if there were two or three cobras under there. I’d need more hands for that!

“I lifted the slab up, and there was just one cobra. Very disappointing, although I suppose a relief, as it made life easier. But to make up for lack of cobras, this one was huge. An enormous beast! I quickly grabbed her, and could tell she was gravid (pregnant). The back half of her was very swollen.”

The snake was just over 1.5m in length, and just over a kilogram.

He said last summer, the family had 19 hatchling Mozambique spitting cobras in their property.

“The stuff of nightmares for many. They thankfully managed to capture them and relocate them. But I don’t think they’d be pleased to have another batch of babies, and they very nearly did.

“I’d be keen to catch the other two, mostly to confirm they’re both males or not,” he said.

To contact Evans call 072 809 5806 or email Nickevanskzn@gmail.com