Municipal Elections 2021: Vote for the ANC - Zuma urges voters

Clive Ndou
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday officially endorsed the ANC ahead of the November 1 municipal elections.

In a video clip posted by the JG Zuma Foundation, Zuma told voters to cast their ballots for the ANC.

“I’m concerned that a number of people have indicated that they will not vote. My message is that we should all go out and vote.

“We should vote for the political party which liberated this country – the ANC,” Zuma said.

It was the first time since his release from prison on medical parole last month that Zuma was making a public statement.

