N3 Northbound after Tweedie near Howick, KZN, closed by truckers

Sakhiseni Nxumalo
N3 Northbound after Tweedie closed off by truckers. PHOTO: Social media
There are even more traffic delays in KZN as the N3 Freeway at Howick North/Tweedie has been blocked by trucks heading towards Johannesburg.

It is believed that trucks have blockaded the road by parking the trucks across the road, causing a huge traffic backlog.

There were unconfirmed reports circulating on social media that truck drivers had been pulled over at gun point and their keys taken away between Howick and Lions River, but police had not yet verified this.

Thania Dhoogra, operations manager, N3 Toll Concession confirmed the road closure.

Dhoogra surged motorist to delay travel to the area until further notice.

At 1.30 pm Dhoogra said recovery was still underway on Van Reenen's Pass after it had been blocked for the most part of the day.

“Road users are warned to continue to expect heavy traffic congestion and delays in the region,” she said.

KZN Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as well as the UThukela District Commanders are on scene at the Van Reenen’s Pass.

Police said vehicles that are causing the obstruction will be towed away and the arrests of several drivers are imminent

