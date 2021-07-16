1h ago

N3 Toll Route is now open

accreditation
Compiled by Nompilo Kunene
A file image of the N3.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) confirmed on Friday morning that law enforcement authorities have announced the full reopening of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

Road users are warned to expect high traffic volumes, congestion and possible delays.

Thania Dhoogra, N3TC’s operations manager, said it is vitally important to proceed with extreme caution and to stay alert at all times.

Obtain traffic information, report problems and get emergency assistance from the 24-hour N3 Helpline 0800 63 43 57 or by following @N3Route on Twitter.


n3 toll concession (n3tc)durbankznpietermaritzburgsouth africakwazulu-natalzuma protestsfree zuma campaignlootingprotestszuma unrestcrime
