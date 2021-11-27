Nabbed: Alleged robber opens case of hijacking after evading cops - leads cops straight to him

A 32-year-old man will appear in the Bergville Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of perjury and business robbery.

His arrest follows an intensive investigation conducted by police.

KZN police said that it's alleged that on November 20, two armed men entered a shop in Bergville CBD and demanded money. They took cash from the tills and a cellphone.

"They also shot the store manager on the leg before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle. A case of business robbery was opened at Bergville SAPS for investigation."

Bergville police later received a report and pursued the men's car.

"A chase ensued towards Free State where the suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot. The recovered vehicle was impounded for further investigation. On the following day, the owner of the recovered vehicle went to Elandslaagte SAPS to open a case claiming his vehicle was hijacked whilst he was driving on the N11," said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

She said a joint operation was conducted on Wednesday and the police team went to the home of the so called “carjacking victim” in Bergville.

"A search was conducted in the house and a logbook and car keys were found. The suspect was placed under arrest after he staged a carjacking and for his involvement in the robbery case."