NFP urges Minister Lamola to grant Zuma compassionate leave to bury his brother

The National Freedom Party has made a plea to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, to grant former president Jacob Zuma compassionate leave so he can bury his brother.

NFP’s spokesperson, Canaan Mdletshe, said former President Zuma is not a hardened criminal.

“He's not a flight risk and therefore should be permitted to go and bury his brother.

“One would recall from history books, in particular from President Nelson Mandela's book Long Walk to Freedom, how hurt President Mandela was when apartheid government did not grant him leave to go and bury his mother and son.

“We are told he was hurt, devastated and heartbroken.

“Understandably so. But it was the apartheid government that didn't care about a Black person because black was associated with inferiority.

“However, we are grateful that we are now in a democratic state where all people are equal. That's why we implore Minister Lamola to grant former president Zuma, a compassionate leave so he can be with his family during this difficult period.

“Allowing former president leave would go a long way in demonstrating that the current administration is a compassionate government that is caring, especially for the elderly,” said Mdletshe.