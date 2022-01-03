Over 260 New Year’s babies born in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal healthcare facilities welcomed 264 New Year’s babies, 129 girls and 135 boys, on Saturday.

The province’s first New Year’s baby, was born at the northern KZN Mosvold Hospital, in the Umkhanyakude District.

Shortly after midnight a set of twin girls were born at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Durban to 25 year-old mother, Ziyanda Chiliza. The first twin arrived at 3 am, weighing in at 2,05 kg followed by the second baby two minutes later, who weighed 2,36 kg.

Children having children

MEC for health, Nomagugu Simelane said three of the mothers were 15-years-old, two were 16-years-old and one was an 18-year-old.

Simelane said:

“In the case of the 15 year-old girl, the father is 18 years old. You then begin to realise that the mother was just 14 years old when she conceived, while the boy was 17. So, these are just children, who are nowhere near ready for the responsibilities that come with bringing a child into the world.”

She added they can never over-emphasise the risks that girls are exposed to when they fall pregnant. “Not only are they in danger of potentially fatal pregnancy-related ailments, but their prospects of fulfilling their potential as human beings are vastly diminished.



“We once again call upon parents, guardians, educators and community leaders to have open and frank conversations with their children about the benefits of abstinence and responsible sexual behaviour,” she said.

Report statutory rape



Simelane also called for society to expose and help bring to book any man who impregnates a girl aged 16 and below, because that constitutes statutory rape. She also urged law enforcement authorities to “adopt a zero-tolerance stance against this scourge that continues to bedevil our society”.

She advised people to start adopting good habits like undergoing comprehensive health screening and testing, which can be conducted at any public health facilities.

Simelane said the department supported the decision to change some of the lockdown regulations but also urged people to continue to adhere to the curfews and other restrictions. “It really will not hurt to continue observing the 12 am curfew, and avoiding large gatherings, even if it is no longer a legal requirement, because the end goal is for us to behave in a way that does not make the ground fertile for the spread of infection.

“So, while the relaxing of the regulations is good for the economy, let us all remember that the Omicron variant, which is currently the most dominant in the country, is highly infectious,” said Simelane.

She added that the province breached the 15 000 mark for the number of lives lost due to Covid-19 last week and registered 136 deaths in just five days.

Claudine Senekal from the Ladysmith Herald reports that there were extra New Year’s celebrations for mothers, Zinhle Mabaso, Thobeka Ngcobo, and Sindiswa Mbongwa, who gave birth on January 1.

Mabaso gave birth to her fifth child, a girl, Thungolihle at 3.45 am. Ngcobo had her daughter, Nodola at 3 am and Mbongwa had her first child, a son Emihle, a few minutes after midnight.

Ward 9 and Ward 10 from the Ladysmith Provincial Regional Hospital welcomed the New Year babies and congratulated the mothers. All three mothers were excited and said that they have received double blessings with their start to the New Year.

“The past year has not been easy for a lot of families and having my firstborn on New Year’s Day, despite all the challenges we have to face, gives me hope and adds to my faith,” said Ngcobo.