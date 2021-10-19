Over 50 people injured in another major KZN bus crash

Over 50 people were injured after the bus they were traveling in crashed on the R56 near Umkomaas Valley Ixopo on Monday night.

KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Service spokesperson, Craig Botha, said the bus had lost control and overturned.

He said paramedics found that 58 passengers had suffered injuries. He said 10 people suffered critical injuries, 26 serious injuries and 22 people suffered minor injuries.

They were taken to hospital.

Botha said the cause of the collision is not known, but authorities are on scene investigating.

This accident comes shortly after 10 people were killed in a tragic bus accident on the N3 near the Bergville offramp in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday last week.

The crash took place when a bus from Eldo Coaches, travelling from Durban to Johannesburg, allegedly experienced a front wheel blow-out, resulting in the coach rolling.

This is a developing story.