Parts of KwaZulu-Natal turn into a ‘magical winter wonderland’

accreditation
Estelle Sinkins
Snow has blanketed the Drakensberg as these photos from a farm outside Underberg show.
Motorists using the R617 between Boston and Bulwer, and roads into Kokstad, found travelling a challenge after snow fell in several parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

These roads were among several which the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni, warned were likely to be unsafe as rain, snow and bitterly cold temperatures sweep across the province. Areas at special risk include the Drakensberg mountains, the towns of Kokstad, Underberg and Nquthu, and Van Reenen’s Pass.

"A team will be dispatched to assess if there is any damage to transport infrastructure once the heavy rains subside, and they will put together a report on how the department can intervene. We also have teams on the ground who are on 24-hour standby and our Road Traffic Inspectorate are diverting traffic in areas where roads and bridges have been flooded, especially in low-lying areas."
MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni

She added that roads and bridges in the districts of Ugu, parts of uMkhanyakude District, eastern King Cetshwayo and eastern Zululand have been flooded.

“A team will be dispatched to assess if there is any damage to transport infrastructure once the heavy rains subside, and they will put together a report on how the department can intervene.

“We also have teams on the ground who are on 24-hour standby and our Road Traffic Inspectorate are diverting traffic in areas where roads and bridges have been flooded, especially in low-lying areas.”

She said while there had not been any serious crashes, the motorists and pedestrians must continue to exercise extreme caution, adhere to the rules of the road and to be patient with other road users.

The snow and rain has been caused by a cut-off low pressure weather system coming in from the Western Cape.

The SA Weather Service said between 5 cm and 15 cm of snow could fall in Lesotho and the Southern Drakensberg mountains, with disruptive rain in Eastern KZN.

Temperatures will also drop significantly in the western parts of the province, including in the Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu and the uThukela district municipalities.

"It rained for most of last [Tuesday] night, but I'm sure the snow is coming. It's bloody cold!"
Mike Moncur, the president of the Royal Agricultural Society

In Pietermaritzburg, temperatures will reach a maximum of 12°C on Thursday and 18°C on Friday. Rain can also be expected.

No rain is predicted for the weekend, but temperatures will remain low, with 16°C forecast for Saturday and 18°C on Sunday.

These cattle are probably wondering where all the grass went after snow blanketed parts of the Swartberg yesterday.
The Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf and Spa Resort turned into a winter wonderland after snow fell in the Drakensberg mountains.PHOTO: drakensberg gardens
Driving conditions on the R617, between Boston and Bulwer, were challenging after snow fell in the area.PHOTO: facebook
A light dusting of snow fell last night at Semonkong Lodge, Lesotho. PHOTO: supp.lied
A light dusting of snow at Lesotho’s Semonkong Lodge turned this young African Spiral Aloe into a work of art.

Speaking to The Witness, Mike Moncur, the president of the Royal Agricultural Society, said they hadn’t had any snow in his home town of Himeville.

“I believe there has been snow on the mountains, at places like Drakensberg Gardens and Sani Pass.

“It rained for most of last [Tuesday] night, but I’m sure the snow is coming. It’s bloody cold!”

In Mooi River, residents and farmers outside the KZN Midlands town reported plenty of rain but no snow, yet.

One local resident, Lloyd Phillips, said: “It was really chilly last [Tuesday] night, My weather app said it was 3°C at around 9.30 pm.”

READ | WEATHER WARNING | Disruptive snow and thundershowers expected in KwaZulu-Natal

Temperatures will remain on the low side, with a maximum of 9°C expected on Thursday and 16°C on Friday, with rain forecast for the area.

Snow falls on the border of Lesotho and South Africa have been very heavy, which means snow-seekers will need to be driving a 4x4 to make it to the top of Sani Pass, which is very washed out.

Those wanting to enter the Mountain Kingdom will also need their passports and will have to get a Covid-19 test at the border post.

Hotels and other tourist accommodation venues shared photos of snow on their social media pages.

One post read: “The majestic surroundings of Cathedral Peak Hotel have officially welcomed the first dustings of snowfall — transforming the peaks and valleys into a magical winter wonderland!”

