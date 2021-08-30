Pensioners stabbed to death in their home on KwaZulu-Natal South Coast

Two pensioners were found murdered in Umtentweni on the KZN South Coast over the weekend.

According to Port Shepstone police spokesperson, Captain Petros Mpinge, the residents aged 60 and 67 were found with stab wounds to their heads and necks on Saturday.

“A domestic worker was called to the residence and when she arrived, she noticed the car parked outside with the doors open. She started offloading the groceries out of the vehicle. She began taking items into the house when she discovered the deceased lying on the floor bleeding profusely,” said Mpinge.

He added that the worker then ran and notified the neighbours who contacted police.

Mpinge said both pensioners were declared dead at the scene.

“A murder case has been opened for investigation at the SAPS Port Shepstone. It is alleged that unknown suspects gained entry into the premises by forcing open a burglar guard. The house was ransacked and no arrests have been made,” said Mpinge.