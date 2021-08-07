31m ago

PICS | Beer looters hinder paramedics at accident scene in KZN

Compiled by Jyothi Laldas
Three people died and two were seriously injured when a beer truck and two other cars were involved in an accident on the N2 between Zinkwazi and Stanger in KZN on Saturday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst, paramedics access to the victims of the crash is being hindered by people attempting to loot the beer from the overturned truck.

“Seven [people] have been affected, three of which have lost their lives. A further two patients are critical whilst two more are in a serious condition.

“IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics are working to manage the scene which is being hampered by looters who are ridding the truck of its cargo,” said Herbst.

The north and south bound lanes are currently affected.

