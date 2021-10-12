PICS | Contraband recovered during prison raid in Empangeni, KZN

Over 30 cellphones, appliances and dagga has been confiscated during a raid on Tuesday morning at Qalakabusha Correctional Centre in Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed the raid and said this has left them shocked at what was found.

According to the department, the raid started at 3am and they found 37 cellphones, pots, one-plate stoves, traditional medicines and cell phone chargers.

Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, told The Witness that they also uncovered dagga with a street value of over R12 000.

He said that the team of delegates, including acting national correctional services commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, raided the facility after serious concerns about security.

“We woke them up at 3am and we were pleased and shocked at the same time about what we discovered. This really shows that there are serious security breaches within the facility itself. This is evident because not so long ago, four inmates escaped and three are still at large,” said Nxumalo.

He added that the department will conduct more unannounced raids throughout the province and country.

He said the department was still conducting further inspections at the facility.