1h ago

add bookmark

PICS | First snowfall of the year detected in south of Drakensberg, KZN

accreditation
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Snowfall on Saturday confirmed by the Sani Pass Mountain lodge.
Snowfall on Saturday confirmed by the Sani Pass Mountain lodge.
Facebook/Sani Mountain Escape

Brace yourself for more cold weather conditions after snow fell over areas in the Drakensberg region in KwaZulu Natal, and Lesotho on Saturday.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), a cold front that is currently sweeping across the country was expected to affect parts of the province.

Saws forecaster Thandiwe Gumede said since Friday night, snow has started falling in a number of areas around Lesotho mountains.

Gumede said according to their web-cameras, it shows that snow has already been picked up at Sani Pass, a mountain pass connecting KZN and Lesotho.

snowfall
Snowfall on Saturday confirmed by the Sani Pass Mountain lodge.

She said there is more snowfall expected in the south of Drakensberg on Saturday as temperatures are beginning to drop.

“There should be snow just dead at the moment as it is raining, it’s difficult to see. Our main verification uses satellite images and when it’s cloudy you can’t see much.

“In Sani Pass Mountain, there is snow today [Saturday]. The Cathedral Peak web cameras are not indicating any snow at the moment. Most of the snow does look like it was over Lesotho rather than the south Drakensberg,” said Gumede.

Pictures of snow in some areas in Lesotho have been shared widely on Facebook. However, Gumede could not confirm them.

snowfall
Snowfall on Saturday confirmed by the Sani Pass Mountain lodge.

Meanwhile, the different municipal and provincial disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on standby following a warning of heavy rains and flooding over the weekend.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Daily Poll
Load shedding is a reality in South Africa with experts saying if the system fails, stage 8 cuts could be on the cards. What do you think can be done to end load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
We can all try using less electricity
1% - 1 votes
Deal with the rot within Eskom
39% - 31 votes
Find alternative power sources outside Eskom
60% - 48 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo