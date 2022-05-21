PICS | First snowfall of the year detected in south of Drakensberg, KZN

Brace yourself for more cold weather conditions after snow fell over areas in the Drakensberg region in KwaZulu Natal, and Lesotho on Saturday.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), a cold front that is currently sweeping across the country was expected to affect parts of the province.

Saws forecaster Thandiwe Gumede said since Friday night, snow has started falling in a number of areas around Lesotho mountains.

Gumede said according to their web-cameras, it shows that snow has already been picked up at Sani Pass, a mountain pass connecting KZN and Lesotho.

Facebook/Sani Mountain Escape

She said there is more snowfall expected in the south of Drakensberg on Saturday as temperatures are beginning to drop.

“There should be snow just dead at the moment as it is raining, it’s difficult to see. Our main verification uses satellite images and when it’s cloudy you can’t see much.

“In Sani Pass Mountain, there is snow today [Saturday]. The Cathedral Peak web cameras are not indicating any snow at the moment. Most of the snow does look like it was over Lesotho rather than the south Drakensberg,” said Gumede.

Pictures of snow in some areas in Lesotho have been shared widely on Facebook. However, Gumede could not confirm them.

Facebook/Sani Mountain Escape

Meanwhile, the different municipal and provincial disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on standby following a warning of heavy rains and flooding over the weekend.